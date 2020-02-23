Female disk jockey and singer, DJ Cuppy might be getting off the singles market soon as she enjoys some time out with Anthony Joshua.

DJ Cuppy who has been rumoured in the past of having an affair with the Nigeria born British boxer shared a cute video of herself and Joshua having some nice time together.

Joshua and DJ Cuppy could be seen in the video smiling as they tend to enjoy the memorable moment spent together.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner captioned the video with a sweet message as she wrote ‘Yoruba Angels’

Watch video below:

DJ Cuppy have been lamenting ever since the year started on her inability to get a new boyfriend despite her fame across the globe.

Anthony Joshua on his part is currently in Nigeria and he has been visiting places across the country as he enjoys some memorable time in his place of birth.

