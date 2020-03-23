Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has stated that a lot of marriages will be over after quarantine.

According to Joro Olumofin, he said for men, they are not going to handle the situation well because 80% of Husbands don’t want sex with their wives anymore. He also stated that 90% of Husbands can’t survive without watching sports, betting on sports and going out at night.

For women, he added that 70% of wives will struggle in terms of holding a decent conversation with their husbands, making three square meals and doing house chores.

He ended the post by stating that the quarantine could actually bring some couples closer.

HOT NOW