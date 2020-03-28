President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is allegedly receiving treatment at a private medical facility in the UK after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Recall the viral leaked audio of a woman revealing the plans of the presidency to fly President Buhari and Abba Kyari out of the country to seek medical aid abroad as the health facilities in the federation can’t cater for the medical needs of the Nigerian leaders.

A report obtained from RootstvNigeria suggests that the CoS, Abba Kyari has been sighted at Wellington Hospital in London.

Wellington Hospital is the largest independent hospital in the United Kingdom, and part of HCA International hospital group.

The source further revealed that the “President’s Chief-of-Staff is receiving medical attention at Wellington Hospital but his medical condition is deteriorating haven tested positive to COVID-19.” the source said.

Just after Nigeria recorded its first case of the deadly virus in February 2020, Abba Kyari had visited Germany and Egypt in company of the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman where they met Siemens officials over the power deal signed with the company.

