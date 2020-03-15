Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele was named the Best Actress for the year 2020 in Comedy on Saturday night at the African Movies Viewers Choice Award AMVCA.

Following the victory, the talented actress took to her Instagram page to send a thank you message to everyone who supported her including her husband, JJC Skillz, her fellow actress, Omoni Oboli and her fans.

She wrote, “Thank you Lord!!! Thank you @jjcskillz !! Thank you my darling fans!!! Thank you @omonioboli !!! Thank you @inkblotpresents Thank you my darling #sceneoneproductions family !!! #bestactressinacomedy #amvca7”

Funke Akindele is the brain behind Sceneone Productions, who have taken Youtube as a digital platform to distribute their visual contents like, Ayetoro, Jenifa’s Dairy among others.

