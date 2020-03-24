Bauchi State Governor, Baka Mohammed has tested negative to the coronavirus.

The people of Bauchi state celebrated having waited anxiously for the test results of the Governor.

TheInfoNg reported that the governor had announced on Monday (yesterday) that he was isolating himself following contacts with Mohammed Atiku, son to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku’s son had tested positive to the dreaded corona virus and the Bauchi governor and some members of his entourage had made contacts with him abode a plane in Lagos .

Nigerians have however raised their concerns on the Governor defying the isolation rule. Many feared the Governor is still unsafe as the symptoms of the disease usually manifest 5 days after infection.

