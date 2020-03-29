Nigerian popular cross dresser, Bobrisky, has vowed to not let the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic get to him.

While many Nigerians have taken to social media to lament on how coronavirus is slowing down the pace of things and not making them do things they are use to doing following the stay at home order by the government.

However, Bobrisky in his case vowed to continuing slaying as he stressed that coronavirus can’t stop him.

The crossdresser went ahead to make a boastful claim as he said he pays his makeup artist 25k for every beat on his face.

Bobrisky made this known via a video he uploaded on his Instagram handle.

See the video below,

HOT NOW