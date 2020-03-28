The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 8 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria today, 28th March 2020.
8 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.
As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.
Benue State records the first case of Coronavirus, joining other 10 states with confirmed cases. See full breakdown below:
Currently;
Lagos- 59
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
