The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 8 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria today, 28th March 2020.

8 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.

As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

Benue State records the first case of Coronavirus, joining other 10 states with confirmed cases. See full breakdown below:

Currently;

Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

HOT NOW