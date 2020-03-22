Oyo State, Nigeria has reported a first case of coronavirus in the state’s capital of Ibadan on Saturday. The State governor, Seyi Makinde made this known to the public in a series of tweets via his official twitter account.

”The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.” He said

The governor gave more details on the The coronavirus patient, an American who died in Ekiti and had a transient stay in Ibadan for two weeks. He wrote:

“A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area. The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.”

