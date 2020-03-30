Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde just broke the news that he has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The young governor took to his official twitter page about 30mins ago to reveal the his COVID-19 status.
As seen on his page:
I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.
More updates soon…
