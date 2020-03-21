The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all the country’s airports to international flights till April 23, 2020.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu disclosed this in a letter to all foreign airlines and operators on Saturday.

He said domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.

The NCAA had shut down the international wing of three airports in Nigeria on Friday and announced the closure of all the country’s airports to all international flights on Saturday. Part of the intensive measures being taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The five airports closed down were; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in operation.

Since then, 10 more cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the country, bringing the country’s burden of coronavirus infections to a total of 22.

Three of the 10 new cases are in Abuja, the country’s capital. The other seven are in Lagos.

Nine of the new 10 infections had “have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet.

