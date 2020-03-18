According to the report, Turkish Club, Trabzonspor has terminated Mikel Obi’s contract.

The club stated this in their announcement that both parties agreed to part ways through mutual consent.

Mikel who arrived at the Turkish side last summer signed a two-year deal with the club and has featured regularly in most of their games.

Although, no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, Trabzonspor confirmed the former Super Eagles captain gave up his remaining wages.

“The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel on 30.06.2019 start date 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated.

“With a mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking receivables,” the statement read.

Mikel Obi’s contract termination may be linked to the fact that he last week criticised the Turkish football authorities for not suspending the Super Lig season despite the spread of the coronavirus across Europe.

He also refused to come off the bench during their match against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Mikel is yet to comment on the development.

