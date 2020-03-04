Top Social media platform, Twitter in a statement has encouraged it staff to work from home over the fear of coronavirus.

According to the report, Twitter became the first major US corporation to tell its employees to work from home following a statement to the effect on Monday.

In a blog post shared by Twitter’s human resources chief Jennifer Christie, the social media giant said it was mandatory for staff in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work remotely.

However, Christie further revealed that the social media giant is “strongly encouraging” all of its 5,000 employees around the world not to come to their offices.

The blog post read in parts;

“Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able.

“Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.

“While this is a big change for us, we have already been moving towards a more distributed workforce that’s increasingly remote. We’re a global service and we’re committed to enabling anyone, anywhere to work at Twitter.”