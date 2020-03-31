Furtherance to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s for lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT due to the effects of Covid-19 and effort been made to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. The Executives of Mile 12 International Market, the largest perishable Foodstuffs in Lagos, Nigeria had concluded plans to avail Lagosians with MOBILE MARKET. The mobile market will visit streets in the neighbourhood in all the 20 local government Areas for retail sales of essential perishable commodities.The mobile market is structured to sell to residents in small quantities in a well packaged and hygienic way.

Furthermore any individual or family that wish to order online for home delivery can do so through our website www.mile12market.org or call 09094142596, 07033641630 WhatsApp: 08037047271

Alhaji Shehu Usman

Executive Chairman

Mile 12 International Market

