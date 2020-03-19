Former Big Brother Naija star, Leo Da Silva has taken the role of a counsellor as he advises couples.

With the rate at which couples divorce is now becoming worrisome in the country, Da Silva noted that couples should focus on themselves rather than call it quit.

The model and philanthropist stated that couples should try and figure out what works for each other and stop comparing themselves with other couples.

He posted:

This is not the first time Leo Da Silva will be advising fans on social media about their relationship.

Leo Da Silva’s post on social media has always been well received by his fans though he sometimes gets trolled.

