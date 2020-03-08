Afropop singer, Rema has revealed a shocking secret about his past struggles.

Rema who is currently the wave of the moment disclosed how he suffered in order to take care of his mother before he became popular.

According to the “Dumebi” hit maker, he had to hustle in Ghana as he disclosed that he worked in a beach just to take care of his beloved mother.

He said:

“At some points, things got tough I had to man up. My past life has the same effect on my present being in the music and taking things forward, ”

“I had to work hard because I lost my father and my brother and things were left only to me . So , I had to put things in place. I did a lots of job like working at a beach in Ghana”.

Rema whose real name is Divine Ikuborh signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019.