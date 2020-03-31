Foreign countries which include, the US, France and Israel have evacuated their citizens from Nigerian owing to the fast spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Why some people believe it is a bad sign, former Nigerian minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode seems to be unperturbed as he said Nigeria can fight coronavirus without them.

Femi Fani-Kayode said, “Let them go! We shall get through this without them. We may not have their resources but we have God. He will never leave us or forsake us. We shall get through this and the name of the Lord shall be glorified.”

He also slammed Trevor Noah over a clip that insulted Africa.

“I am opposed to Muhammadu Buhari but I believe that the white American racist that insulted him & AFRICA in the clip below is despicable. What makes it worse is that the clown Trevor Noah, who is African,sat there & laughed like the feckless Uncle Tom thet he is!”

HOT NOW