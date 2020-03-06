Social media time, Drama time! A Warri based man identified as Sammy on Twitter has taken to the platform to share the delivery woes he just experienced. The man who had ordered for a birthday cake designed as a cooking pot, got something else delivered to him by the the baker he’d contracted.

The dissatisfied customer called out the vendor in the most frantic way possible. He wrote:

’Deborah from Warri, please bring back my money this is not the cake i order 😭💔‘

See photos below:

Deborah from Warri, please bring back my money this is not the cake i order 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/1razcW7LDK — Born Gifted 🆖 (@manlike_sammy) March 6, 2020

