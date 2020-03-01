Nigerian actress, Maryam Ado Muhammad, popularly known as Maryam Booth, has sued her former lover Deezell for allegedly leaking a nude video of her.

The Kannywood star made the court documents public in a post on Instagram on Sunday, announcing that she took the decision on the advice of her lawyers.

The 26-year-old actress explained that the incident has negatively affected her career and reputation.

She said:

“After due consultations with my lawyers I have finally taken the matter to court. My reputation has been tarnished beyond repair by this unfortunate incident and I hope and pray that I get my day in court. I will update all of you my fans and supporters as events unfold…”

Maryam’s lawsuit is in response to the one filed by Deezell, 32 after she had accused him of leaking a nude video of her in February.

Deezell denied the allegations, demanded an apology and threatened to take the matter to court if his demands were not met.