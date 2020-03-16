A Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Chinwendu Ejike (nee Ogechukwu Osita) was killed in a cooking gas explosion in her Abuja home.

The Details of the incident which occured last week is still sketchy, however, it was alleged that the deceased who was pregnant was cooking and using her phone when the gas exploded.

The woman suffered 90 per cent burns on her body and died at the National Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Sadly, Oge is well loved by a lot of people as friends and well wishers have taken to Facebook to mourn her death . One Ujunwa Joy, wrote:

“I still can’t believe you are no more. Rip ogechukwu osita”

