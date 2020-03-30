Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles in the US prior to the closure of border between the two countries over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Recall that the couple moved to Canada after they shocked the British royal family earlier this year with their decision to no longer represent the British monarchy as they pursue a new, independent life.

However, following their move from Canada to the US, Pres. Donald Trump in a statement has said his administration will not pay for the couple security protection unlike what they enjoyed in Canada.

He said, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

With the Royal Couple now in Los Angeles, it could be an opportunity for Meghan Markle to go back into her acting career as she has already gotten an offer from Disney.

