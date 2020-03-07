Super Falcons Forward, Asisat Oshoala has shared stunning pictures of her self while reacting to the sunny weather condition in Lagos. The football star who plies her trade with European football giant Barcelona is currently in Lagos for a short break.

Asisat stepped out with her friends for breakfast at a fine dining restaurant in Lagos and she deemed it fit to share some lovely jpegs on her page but not without complaining of the Lagos heat. She wrote:

‘How’s the condition in Lagos ? Me: Na to naked begin trek for road remain ooo cus traffic and sun don take over 😤😤😭😭☀️☀️😩😩🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ #LagosHeat #LagosTraffic’

See more photos below:

