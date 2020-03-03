Nigeria female singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni has hinted fans about her debut album which she noted is coming soon.

The Dr Dollor signee who has made her stand known in the entertainment industry took to her Twitter page to update fans about her album.

Teni via the post gave fans a positive news as she revealed that her much anticipated album is coming.

She tweeted;

The ALBUM IS COMING!!!! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) March 3, 2020

Teni recently released her EP which she titled ‘Billionaire’, the EP was well received by fans across the nation.

She will, however, be hoping to impress them more when she finally releases the album.

Teni rise to fame was surprising and she has managed to hold her ground ever since she came into limelight.

