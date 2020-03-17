The children of Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, visited fellow actress and friend, Omoni Oboli, on the set of her new movie.
Ufuoma, 38, shared a picture of the kids and their friends on set with their ‘Aunty’ as they call her on Instagram on Monday.
The former model wrote in the caption, “It was a full day of learning and practising for @usmkids and friends on aunty @omonioboli’s set.”
Had some very important personalities on set the other day. Some young directors and actors. 💫⭐️🌟 We are catching them young! 👍🏾 Thanks @ufuomamcdermott for bringing @usmkids on set of @lastyearsingle. They were a breathe of fresh air! 🥰🥰 PS: Everyone can see me taking care of my daughter in-law Kess 😍I’m even teaching her work. Nobody should come and drag her with me o. Hian!!! #LastYearSingleSeries
Ufuoma and Omoni, 41, have been friends for a long time.
The two along with fellow actresses, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akpotha are known as ‘The Fantastic Four’ due to their close relationship.
