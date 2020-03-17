The children of Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, visited fellow actress and friend, Omoni Oboli, on the set of her new movie.

Ufuoma, 38, shared a picture of the kids and their friends on set with their ‘Aunty’ as they call her on Instagram on Monday.

The former model wrote in the caption, “It was a full day of learning and practising for @usmkids and friends on aunty @omonioboli’s set.”

Ufuoma and Omoni, 41, have been friends for a long time.

The two along with fellow actresses, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akpotha are known as ‘The Fantastic Four’ due to their close relationship.

