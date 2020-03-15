The United States President, Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the White House.

Trump took the test on Friday, he said during a Saturday news conference, after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus,

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Sean Conley said in a statement on Saturday.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free,” Mr Conley said.

The latest report comes as a huge relief especially to occupants of the white White House.

At the moment, the spread of coronavirus is on the increase in the US and Trump suspended flight trips from and to Europe including the UK and Ireland for the 30 days as part of means to curtail further spread.

