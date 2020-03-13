Wizkid Ayo Balogun, just like every other Nigeran has reacted to the bill which was proposed by the Nigerian senate to ban the importation of generators into the country.

If eventually signed into law, the bill dubbed ‘Generating Set (Prohibition/Ban) Bill’, will prohibit the usage of generating sets in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The bill also stated that anyone who imports generating sets or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offense, and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years.

However, the ban will not include generating sets used for essential services which include -Medical purposes, Airports, Railway stations/services, Elevators, Escalators, Research Institutions, and other facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.

The “Joro” singer took to his Twitter page to react to the proposal to jail 10 years jail term for generator importers, sellers. According to him, the government should provide 24hr electricity before taking such a decision. He wrote: “Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first. Misplaced priorities “

See his tweet below:

Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first https://t.co/E7SkjxwKWo — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 13, 2020

Misplaced priorities 🤦‍♂️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 13, 2020

