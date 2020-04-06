Chadian troops led by the president of the country, Idris Debby have captured an arms warehouse believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa. The capture of the arms store was said to have occurred on Saturday, April 4, during an offensive against the insurgents, The Cable reports.

The Chadian president, Idriss Deby, was reported to have led the operation which lasted for hours with the soldiers clearing the insurgents off the area.

Military sources in the area told the newspaper that the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.

The military offensive was carried out in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa Source: Twitter President Déby disclosed that he visited soldiers injured during the operations launched against the Boko Haram insurgents.

À Baga-Sola, j'ai rendu visite, cet après midi, aux soldats blessés lors des opérations lancées contre les illuminés de Boko Haram. Ils sont fiers d'avoir accompli une mission sacrée au service de leur chère patrie. pic.twitter.com/Ba08pIHSWz — Idriss Deby Itno (@IdrissDebyI) April 5, 2020

HOT NOW