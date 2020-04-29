The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 195 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 195 new cases were recorded in

80-Lagos 38-Kano 15-Ogun 15-Bauchi 11-Borno 10-Gombe 9-Sokoto 5-Edo 5-Jigawa 2-Zamfara 1-Rivers 1-Enugu 1-Delta 1-FCT 1-Nasarawa

With the latest update from the agency, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases toll at 1532 with 44 deaths.

It said:

“195 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Lagos 38-Kano 15-Ogun 15-Bauchi 11-Borno 10-Gombe 9-Sokoto 5-Edo 5-Jigawa 2-Zamfara 1-Rivers 1-Enugu 1-Delta 1-FCT 1-Nasarawa As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44. One case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case Therefore the total number of cases in Borno is 53 and 46 in Gombe”

