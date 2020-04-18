Gov. Seyi Makinde in a statement on Friday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State COVID-19 Taskforce meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan announced that wearing of facemask is public is now compulsory in Oyo state.

Gov Makinde stressed that the latest directive was one of the measures reached by the taskforce to prevent, curtail and control the spread of coronavirus.

“If you must leave your house to any public place, then you must wear face mask,” he said.

The Oyo state Governor revealed his administration would produce an initial one million face masks to kick start the mask wearing policy in the state.

He added that 100 tailors would be inaugurated on Monday for the production of 10,000 face masks each, adding that his government was collaborating with experts who had designed the face mask model to train the tailors.

Makinde said that each of the 100 tailors would engage the services of others and each cluster would be able to produce 2,000 daily thereby hitting the target of 10,000 within the week.

The governor further said that the resumption date for workers had been tentatively shifted to April 27, adding that the new resumption date would still be subjected to further evaluation.

He attributed the postponement to the report of the new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

