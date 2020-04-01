Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed he felt “totally sick” when he lost at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The reborn singer whose career had a facelift a few years ago was nominated in the Best World Music Album category with his groundbreaking “African Giant” album. However, he lost to Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.
He opened up about how losing made him feel on Twitter.
A follower asked: ” Burna how did you feel loosing the Grammy.”
And Burna replied: “Sick. Totally sick.”
He added: “But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m ‘Twice as Tall’.”
