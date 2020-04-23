Former Arsenal star and Togo footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, in a recent statement has said that he does whatever he likes with his money, and wouldn’t be forced into donating, despite the rising cases of coronavirus in his home country.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many sports stars and celebs have been donating to support people in need.

However, Adebayor, who is seen as one of Africa’s richest footballers as said he wouldn’t be joining the likes Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba in donating cash or relief materials to his home nation.

He said;

‘For those of you who say I don’t donate, let me be very clear, I don’t donate. It is very simple,’

‘I do what I want and eat what I want. Later, there will be people who will criticise me for the fact that I did not make a donation in Lome (capital of Togo).’

‘Some think that I was the one who introduced the virus in Lome. It is very unfortunate, but this country is like that.’

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo.

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and I will always do what I want. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”

