Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, following the lockdown extension has made mockery of people who were insulting him while he was building his future as he made a boastful claim that the lockdown can never get to him.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari during his press statement yesterday announced that the lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja has been extended for another two more weeks.

The extension has seen a lot of people reacting to the condition they had to endure in the first two weeks, with many saying they don’t have anything to sustain them for another two weeks.

In his reaction, Bobrisky in a video mocked others as he boasted about how he will continue to ball even if the lockdown is extended for a year.

He stressed that people who mocked him in the past are now begging him for giveaway.

He said, “Even if the president extends the lockdown for a year, we still dey, we still dey ball because when I was hustling for my future purposes, some of you rats were busy insulting Bobrisky.”

Bobrisky is known for always wanting to be in the news and have managed to do that by remaining controversial.

While many super richer Nigerian celebrities are already lamenting on how they are starting to feel the heat, Bobrisky who has gathered nothing close to theirs is only making a boastful claim as he can’t ball for a year under lockdown.

