There is confusion amongst residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, over reports of the death of Mr. Keniebi Okoko, a business mogul and an aspirant in the last governorship election in the state, who was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos State while undergoing a tummy tuck operation.

Several reports had claimed that Mr. Okoko, a philanthropist died after the power generating sets of the hospital broke down while the said operation was ongoing.

However, a group known as Keniebi Okoko Media Team (KOMT) in a statement has said “we want to thank you all for your support and prayers.

“We want to appeal to all, please let the Okoko family speak on the issue at the appropriate time. Thanks for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, ex-Director General of Nimasa, Hon. Dakuku Peterside, confirming the actual death said, “I start by a confession, Kenebi is my friend, brother and someone who impacts every soul he comes in contact with. Yesterday, I got a call and rushed to the hospital where I met him lifeless . What is important is that he lived a good and impactful life and sure he has gone to be with the Lord . Two things smacked me.

“The extent of human solidarity. I got to the hospital about 8-8:30pm and friends from across the country ( high , mighty, ordinary folks ) have taken over the hospital and were ready to go to “war” for most loved Kenebi. It simply restored my faith in brotherhood and humanity. Too many people, in the midst of wailing, were willing to help to ensure that a loving soul like Kenebi is not put to shame.

“The second observation is that all and sundry were not happy with the professional handling of the medical attention he got leading to his death and are demanding that we must get to the root of the matter so persons whose professional negligence led to this avoidable death must be held to account for it.

“In Kenebi’s death, I have seen the outpouring of love and appreciation of impactful living . May the soul of my beloved brother Kenebi rest in peace and may we continue rallying each other whenever the need arises.”

Several attempts to reach members of the Okoko family and his close associates proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

