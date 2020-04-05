The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 8 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 8 new cases is 5 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 1 in Kaduna.

As of 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 33 have been discharged with 5 deaths

A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:

Currently; Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1

