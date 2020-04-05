The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 8 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 8 new cases is 5 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 1 in Kaduna.
As of 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 33 have been discharged with 5 deaths
A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:
Currently; Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1
READ ALSO: 10 year old girl recovers from Coronavirus in Lagos, 5 more released today
HOT NOW
- See what my church shared for all its members -Man shares photos of the relief package he got from his church during lockdown (Photos)
- “Mosquitoes were biting my child, no water, no light” – IK Ogbonna’s ex wife, Sonia Morales reveals why she divorced him
- Khafi announces that she and Gedoni have cancelled their wedding, months after they got engaged (Video)
Discussion about this post