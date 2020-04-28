Yoruba actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is not one to shy away from controversy. She has boldly revealed what fuels her controversial sense of fashion.

Nkechi Blessing is quite known for revealing extra flesh to her teeming followers and she teases them unapologetically as she never misses a chance to stir up chaos on her Instagram page with her raw comments and acts.

This time around, sobriety has set in as the Ramadan period is ongoing. Nkechi Blessing has joined the list of celebrities who have shelved their gimmicks in getting public attention to be more focussed on God during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The plum actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself donned in Abaya clothing that had her covered up.

“I can be anything I choose to be👅 it depends on the side of me that you subscribe to✌️ but Above all I am EYINJU ELEDUA🙏🏻 The lord’s favorite 🌸🌸.” The actress wrote

See the photo below:

HOT NOW