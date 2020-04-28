President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, discussed with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, on the telephone.

TheInfoNG gathered that their discussion was centred on the fight against coronavirus.

The Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari had a phone conversation with the US President Donald Trump today, the two leaders discussed Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the COVID–19 Pandemic, and President Trump pledged US support and solidarity. #COVID19Nigeria”

Also confirming the telephone conversation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, said it was on the request of Trump.

He described the conversation between the presidents as cordial.

He said, “President @MBuhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President. The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic”-HMIC, Alh. Lai Mohammed

“President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic. President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”

