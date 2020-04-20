The Nigeria Immigration service has queried three female officers for participating in the viral social media challenge. The Participants wore two attires; swapping from the official regalia to Mufti. Females from different parts of the world partook in the challenge and some notable US military personnel had theirs trend for days without backlash .

In a query by the immigration authorities, the officers were accused of “indecently flaunting your bodies” and desecrating the service “uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.”

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organization is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402,” Iam Haliru, deputy comptroller-general, said in the query dated April 15.

“This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service. In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72 hours on receipt of this letter, why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for violation of the following; PSR 030301 (a)(i) immoral behaviour, PSR 030402(t), PSR 030402(w) any other act unbecoming of a public officer.”

Another memo by deputy comptroller-general, asked the comptrollers of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Lagos state command to release the affected officers so that they would be able to report to the service’s human resource management at the headquarters in Abuja.

“They are to report to the office of the assistant comptroller-general in charge of human resource management at the service headquarters,” Haliru said in another memo dated April 14.

Watch the video below:

Three (3) female officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service are under fire for “indecent dressing and sabotage” for joining the #BopDaddy challenge as shown in this video. pic.twitter.com/7Dx4vVH7se — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 20, 2020

