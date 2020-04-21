It is doomsday for some members of the dreaded armed robbery gang/street urchins known as One Million Boys as they have been apprehended in Gbagada area of Lagos State.

The gang whose existence dates back to the days of normal commercial activities in Lagos scaled up their rampage by taking advantage of the lockdown order which has forced many people to stay at home.

A letter they sent out to different neighbourhoods warned residents to ensure they have money on them when they attack or else they will cut off hands of individuals who fail to heed the warning. They reportedly migrated from satellite towns sharing the Lagos and Ogun boundaries to Lagos metropolis.

This has prompted many residents to form vigilante groups to protect themselves from their attack.

Below is a video showing some members of the gang with jungle Justice being carried out on them by an angry mob.

HOT NOW