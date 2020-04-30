US-based Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus who unveiled her daughters, Isabel, and Angelica on her birthday and the launch of her magazine, Adiva Magazine has yet again buttressed on how much of charmers are princesses are.

The proud mother shared more of their photos and gave hints about them each.

Sharing the photo of her first daughter above and wrote, ” Meet my first daughter Isabel @izzybelleimages . She is extremely talented, beautiful, intelligent, hardworking, caring and so much more. “

Then for the second daughter, she wrote, ” Meet my second daughter Angelica @angelicatooni . She makes it so easy to be a mother. Talented, beautiful, intelligent, classy, caring and so much more.”

HOT NOW