Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has recovered from the coronavirus after testing negative twice for the virus. He made this known in a Twitter statement he made last night, thanking Nigerians for their love and prayers while he was indisposed.

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow. He said

