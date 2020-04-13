Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, polpularly known as Tacha has confirmed that she purchased a house in her hometown of Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt first born revealed this during a live video session with Peter of Psquare on Instagram, BBNaija Ex housemate, Tacha confirmed that she recently bought a mansion in Port Harcourt.

The 24-year-old was queried by Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare who asked if the rumour about the house she bought is true. Tacha confirmed saying ‘Yes it is true, I just did not want to spill it on social media’.

Watch Video below;

HOT NOW