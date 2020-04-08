Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, just as everyone else stuck in their homes, surely knows how to enjoy herself during this coronavirus pandemic. The actress was seen dancing to Naira Marley’s video (Tesumole) that has gained a lot of attention on social media.

The movie star has become a sensation on the social media app, Tik Tok.

Well, Genevieve is no newbie when it comes to posting astonishing videos on social media.

The 40-year-old actress has become a very frequent user of the app and her numbers are doing pretty very well.

Recall that about a week ago, she dropped a video on the app which made her trend on Twitter for over 24 hours.

She presently has 31,000 and still growing fan base on the app.

Watch the video below:

