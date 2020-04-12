Lately there have been reports of robberies cases in neighbouring towns between Lagos State and Ogun state, which has led to OgunUnrest and LagosUnrest trending on social media platform Twitter, with citizens calling out for help.

However, following the unrest, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to ask for the whereabouts of Amotekun, a region security outfit that was flagged off by the six governors in the South Western part of Nigerians.

Some Nigerians stressed that if Amotekun is still in existence, its duty should also include tackling of robbery cases.

See some of the tweets on Twitter,

Where is AMOTEKUN when you need them.. 😠😠😠#LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest — Bamidele Kelvin (@kelvinBmd) April 12, 2020

Mention states that confirmed that amotekun has started operating as early as January…..back ur fact with prove …..please share link so we can read too https://t.co/0pa19ucQcT — PR-1489 (@PR1489_) April 12, 2020

Where is Amotekun? Security challenges are on the rise with hoodlums and armed robbery ravaging the locked down states in the south west presently, so I ask again where is #Amotekun?@jidesanwoolu @RotimiAkeredolu @kfayemi @seyiamakinde @GboyegaOyetola

Help me tag Ogun. — Love (MyLove) Ogundipe (@loveog2002) April 12, 2020

Due to the #OgunUnrest #LagosUnrest and #IbadanUnrest should we all agree that this is the best time to unleash @Amotekun_WNSN on this menace before things go out of hand!!! — Mr Honourable (@Chartbee) April 12, 2020

#Amotekun don’t be all bark no bite please , let’s see some action https://t.co/nEnUHj4fgd — Tha Watcher (@HarrisSidi) April 12, 2020

There is no better time for full deployment of Amotekun in the South West than now. This is purpose for which they were created.#OgunUnrest #LagosUnrest #Lagos — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) April 12, 2020

