A Nigerian woman who recently gave her life to Christ took to social media to reveal that the inspiration to write novels comes from the devil.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

The woman revealed that she burnt on her novels after she made the discovery.

She also disclosed that she once had a dream to become a successful author like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie but when she became a born again Christian, she found it difficult to read the Bible because she feels it is boring.

She later realized that she had become so used to reading novels, that reading the Bible no longer seemed interesting.

See her post;

HOT NOW