TheInfong report that as part of the Delta State Government’s measures to cushion the plight of operators and passengers during the #COVID19 pandemic, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed a reduction of the daily tickets for tricycle (keke) and motorcycle (okada) operators in the state with immediate effect.

The State President of the Tricycle and Motorcycle Operator Association,Chief Obi Nzete disclosed that the reduction is for the period of the pandemic, noting that the state government and the association were deeply concerned about the plight of operators and riders.

Chief Nzete commended Governor Okowa’s administration on the modalities put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state stressing that the efforts were yielding positive results and urged Deltans to comply.

