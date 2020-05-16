Davido is known to aim for the best in all he does and this has been proven once again following a collaboration with highly acclaimed celebrity photographer, TY Bello.

The photographer who is famous for working with an elite clientele recently took to her official page on Instagram with some Behind The Scenes (BTS) clips from the shoot.

In the videos, Davido who was fully donned in a luxury tuxedo was seen being directed by the photographer and some studio assistants.

A portion of the clip captured the moment when he was doused with some colorful powdery substance as TY Bello worked her magic with the camera.

“@davidoofficial we ‘destroyed a brand new @okunoren tuxedo to do this .. but the images were Devine . Having a great time going through my archives and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” her caption read in part.

Check out the videos below:

In a different post, TY Bello treated her fans to one of the end results from the photo-shoot and it indeed looked really good.