Sidney Onoriode Esiri (born 1 May 1980 in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria), known commonly as Dr SID is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. He is from Urhobo in Delta state but born and raised in Lagos. Having released two studio albums “Turning Point” and “Siduction” 2010 and 2013 respectively, Dr. Sid has not dropped any other body of work over the years. However, on May 2, he gave fans hint of a release of an EP.

He wrote on his Instagram handle “Would you like to be part of official Zoom release Party For @mavinrecords artist Dr SID’s new EP titled: “THE INTERESTING EP”? Happening May 7, 2020 11:30 PM West Central Africa Hosted by: Dr SID and @dadaboyehiz Music by: @djbign ?

Below is a description of his body of work

Artist: Dr. Sid Album Title: The Interesting EP Genre: Afro-Pop. Pon pon, Trap Date of Release: May 8, 2020 Producers: London, Ozedikus, Altims, Don Jazzy Length: 5 Tracks, 16 Minutes Features: 4 – Don Jazzy, MI Abaga, LadiPoe and Eyang Tracklist: TBA Label: MAVIN

