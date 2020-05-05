Nigerian artiste and a member of the now-defunct Psquare music group, Paul Okoye now known as Rude Boy spoke about his past experience before he became rich and famous, TheInfong reports.

Rude Boy disclosed that beyond the lifestyle and glamour lies a lot of suffering and struggles he had to endure in the past.

The artiste made this known via his social media handle where he wrote “I don suffer”, he, however, thank God for where he is.

He also dropped a picture of his home and it sure looks glamorous.

Paul Okoye wrote, “F*ck it !!! I don suffer

Forget the life style and glamour, when I think back with all the struggles and hustle, how I got to to this stage , without going for holidays and trips till date, just strictly doing what I know how to do best ……. I just thank God for life.”

