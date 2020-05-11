Political critic, Reno Omokri has made some revelation known about certificates and education especially when it comes to Nigeria.

Reno Omokri stressed that it is good to get education, however, certificate shouldn’t define an individual.

He stated that certificates has limited some people to the extent they believe a job or business is not good for them and as a result remain jobless while awaiting a better offer.

Reno Omokri said, “Get education. But don’t let certificate define you. Certificates limit people who feel that it makes them too good for a job or business, and so stay jobless, waiting for a job that befits their certificates, while illiterate progress above them!”

