Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He and his wife Ijeoma welcomed a baby boy as stated by Kcee on his Instagram handle. Coincidentally, the birth of their new child falls on the birthday of Ijeoma

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Kcee announced the arrival of the baby boy which also coincides with his wife’s birthday.

“When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first, my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday,” he wrote.

“The mother, the father, the newborn baby, Kanye, Sommy, and of course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no.

We wish the family Congratulations

See video below:

