Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has officially announced that he is adding a new name, Chunky to the already piles of his names.

In a social media post, via Instagram on Tuesday May 5, 2020, the music star who was presumed to be high on dr*gs with his eyes bloodshot was spotted in a selfie video making the announcement about his newly acquired name.

Tekno also noted that his former name Slim Daddy is still in place but Chunky would be more top notch than the former.

Well, this is the usual ‘misbehaviour’ the singer oftentimes put up in front of millions of fans who haven’t had any complaint except that the Duro crooner jokes a lot and is always seen not too serious with his words.

watch video

